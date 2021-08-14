Sonia, Rahul meet new team of Assam Congress

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Days after the Congress party formed a new team in Assam, party interim chief Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi met the leaders of the state here on Saturday.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi met with Assam Congress chief Bhupen K. Borah and working presidents, Leader and Deputy Leader of the Assam Congress Legislature party, party secretaries, all Congress MPs from Assam and Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev.