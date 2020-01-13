Sonia's Opposition meet: Shiv Sena claims 'not aware'

Mumbai/New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The Shiv Sena on Monday claimed it was "not aware" of the opposition parties meeting convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the national capital later in the day.

"We are not aware of such a meeting. We have not been invited for it. So, we have not taken any decision on it so far," Shiv Sena's Group Leader in Lok Sabha Vinayak Raut told IANS.

In Mumbai, top Sena leaders chose to remain mum on the sensitive issue and said only the Shiv Sena Lok Sabha Party chief would decide and speak on the matter.

The Shiv Sena is ruling Maharashtra in alliance with Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress since November 28. This is another instance in recent weeks that the Sena has adopted a divergent stance on certain issues which created ripples in the tri-party alliance. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has repeatedly made it clear that the state government will not allow injustice to any section of society if the CAA/NRC/NPR is implemented. The state Congress has held several agitations on the CAA/NRC/NPR and for the first time NCP President Sharad Pawar will lead a rally to oppose these laws on January 24 in Mumbai. qn/skp/