Sonia to decide Delhi Congress chief on Tuesday

"A meeting of Soniaji is scheduled with leaders of Delhi Congress in the evening," a senior party leader told IANS.

The post of the Delhi Congress chief fell vacant following the death of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

Assembly elections are due in the national capital early next year.

According to Congress leaders, a discussion on experienced leaders will be discussed at the meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013, failed to win a single seat in the 2015 Assembly elections.

On Monday, Sonia Gandhi appointed Rameshwar Oraon as the Jharkhand state unit chief along with five working Presidents: Kamlesh Mahato Kamalesh, Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Thakur, Manas Sinha and Sanjay Paswan. The Congress President has constituted a Screening Committee for the forthcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.