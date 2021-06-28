Sonia to decide on U'khand legislative party leader

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) After the sudden demise of former minister Indira Hridyesh, Congress MLAs met in New Delhi on Monday and unanimously decided to authorise party chief Sonia Gandhi to appoint the Uttarakhand Legislative Party leader.

Devendra Yadav, Congress State Incharge, said in a tweet, "Held a meeting of @INCUttarakhand Legislative Party to decide the new CLP leader for the state after the sudden demise of #IndiraHridyesh ji. It was unanimously decided to request Hon'ble @INCIndia President #SmtSoniaGandhi Ji to decide the same."