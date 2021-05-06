Sonia to hold meeting with Cong MPs on Covid situation

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Amid the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting with the party MPs on Friday, sources said on Thursday.

As the number of Covid cases and fatalities are increasing, Sonia Gandhi has called a virtual meeting at 11 a.m. on Friday with the party's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to discuss the situation, a party source told IANS.