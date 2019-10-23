Sonia to hold meeting with senior party leaders over NRC on Oct 25

New Delhi (India), Oct 23 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi will deliberate upon the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) with senior party leaders on October 25, said party sources on Wednesday.

Congress party has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the implementation of NRC from the day one. The party has accused the BJP led Central government of politicising the issue.

The move comes after the RSS recently demanded that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise should be implemented all across India to weed out illegal immigrants from the country.Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the Centre will bring the NRC after the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed in Parliament.The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, aims at granting citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, who came to India before December 31, 2014.In the final NRC list published on August 31 for Assam, a total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in the list leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims.The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (ANI)