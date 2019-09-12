Sonia to meet all Congress Chief Ministers on Friday

According to party leaders, Gandhi will discuss the issue of states with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pudicherry Chief Minister V. Narayansamy and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in the group at her residence on Friday evening.

A party leader said that she will also discuss the issue of implemnting the party's manifesto with the the Chief Ministers, and also give them the task of preparing the Congress-governed states as the ideal states.

Gandhi will also discuss the party's membership drive in these states. Four Chief Ministers, barring Kamal Nath, on Thursday attended the meeting of the party General Secretaries, state in-charges, state unit chiefs and the Congress legislature party leaders at the party headquarters here to discuss the party's plans on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. The party leader said that Kamal Nath was unable to attend the meeting as he was busy with the bypolls in the state's Jhabua assembly constituency.