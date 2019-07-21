Sonia's heartfelt letter on Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote a heartfelt letter to former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit's children condoling the death of the veteran leader.

Gandhi, in her letter to Sandip and Latika Dikshit, spoke of her relationship with their mother and praised her dedication to "transform" Delhi. She had on Saturday visited Sheila Dikshit's residence to pay her tributes. Her body has been kept at her residence in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

Sonia Gandhi also spoke of her husband Rajiv Gandhi's regard for Sheila Dikshit in the letter and said she had a "close relationship" with her.

Sonia Gandhi also spoke of her husband Rajiv Gandhi's regard for Sheila Dikshit in the letter and said she had a "close relationship" with her. "I came to share my husband's regard for Sheilaji & to value her very special gifts as I developed my own close relationship with her," the letter read. She went on to add that they worked together closely while Sheila Dikshit was chief minister of Delhi and the national capital region's party chief. Praising Sheila Dikshit on her "tremendous achievements", Sonia Gandhi said her legacy was how she transformed Delhi and made it a better place to live in. "She worked with such vision and dedication to transform Delhi, to make it a much better place to live in for all its citizens, including the poorest, and that tremendous achievement remains her lasting legacy," the letter read. She ended the letter by saying Sheila Dikshit served the Congress with "courage and loyalty till the end" and wished that her children find strength to bear the loss.