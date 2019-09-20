Sonipat: Child born with rare disease, critical

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A child born at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Gohana here with a rare disease has been declared critical, a hospital official informed on Friday.

The child suffers from a rare disease in which the heart beating outside the body.



Born on Wednesday afternoon, the child was referred to PGI Rohtak who sent him back without treating.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Manoj Rawal, Paediatrician, said, "It is a rare disease which occurs in six to seven cases in a million. In my 20 years of experience, this is the second case. The chest has not fully grown to its potential, which has resulted in the underdevelopment of the rib cage."

Currently, the child is under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"The chances of his survival are minimal but we are trying our best to establish contact with other doctors for the surgery of this child. The option of surgery is open to us but we need to be sure that the child does not suffer from any other abnormality", he added further. (ANI)

