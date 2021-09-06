Sonna barrage in Karnataka releases 13,000 cusecs of water into Bhima river

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], September 6 (ANI): Sonna barrage released 13,000 cusecs of water into the Bhima river in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka following heavy rainfall in the region, said Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Executive Engineer Ashok Jhaka on Monday.



"Gates of Sonna barrage opened to release 13,000 cusecs of water in Bhima river in Kalaburagi, following heavy rainfall in the region," said Jhaka.

Notably, Karnataka has been receiving heavy rainfall from the past week resulting in increased water levels at Sonna barrage built on Bhima river in Afzalpur of Kalaburagi district.

Various parts of Karnataka, especially the northern part suffered flooding due to the heavy rainfall, causing landslides in many Malnad and coastal areas.

As per the India Metrological Department, Coastal Karnataka will reactive heavy to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind today. (ANI)

