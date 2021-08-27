Son's crowd funding for treatment faces jolt as father jailed

The forgery case was opened against Alok Singh, Ayansh's father, after he came to the limelight for raising funds to purchase an injection worth Rs 16 crore for his son.

Patna, Aug 27 (IANS) The crowd funding initiative towards the treatment of 10-month-old Ayansh who is suffering from a unique disease -- Spinal Muscular Atrophy, has got a major setback after his father was sent to jail in a 10-year-old forgery case.

Alok has surrendered in Ranchi's lower court which sent him to jail. He is facing charges related to co-ordinating with the youth for admission at a Merchant Navy college in 2011. An FIR has been registered in Pandra police station in Ranchi.

For his son's treatment, he has started crowd funding and people from across the world has donated Rs 6.85 crore so far.

"I have been facing charges of raising funds in the name of my son's disease. I want to say that the allegation levelled against me is completely wrong. I will not apply for bail until injection will not be purchased and my son would not get the needle," Alok said after surrendering in the court.

"I was not aware of the forgery case in Ranchi. After he surrendered... it is showing to have a bad impact on the process of fund raising. The mass movement for raising funds is expected to get slow in future," his wife Neha Singh said.

"Following his surrender, people are making so many false allegations against him. It may affect our fight with the disease my son is suffering from. I request the people to avoid making false allegations against him. The state or central government has not given a single penny towards this fund," she added.

