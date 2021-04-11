Sonu Sood is Punjab's brand ambassador for vaccination

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh made the announcement a day after meeting Sonu Sood, who called on him at his residence.

Chandigarh, April 11 (IANS) Sonu Sood, the Messiah of the migrants who refuses to call himself so, has donned a new hat. Beginning Sunday, he is the brand ambassador of the Punjab government for its Covid vaccination programme.

"There is no one more ideally suited to inspire and influence people to take the vaccine. There is a lot of hesitancy among people here in Punjab. Sonu's popularity among them, and his exemplary role in helping tens of thousands of migrants reach safely home since the pandemic broke out last year, will help counter their reservations," said the Chief Minister.

"When people hear this Punjab 'da puttar' talk about the benefits of vaccine, and how safe and essential it is, they will believe him. Because they trust him," he added.

Sonu said he was happy and honoured to be appointed the brand ambassador for this life-saving product.

"I feel blessed to be playing any part in this huge campaign of the Punjab government to protect the lives of the people of my home state," he added.

On the occasion, Sonu presented to the Chief Minister his book 'I am no Messiah', which he says captures his the experiences of his journey from Punjab's Moga town to Mumbai.

"I truly believe I am no saviour. I am just a human being playing my own small part in the big plans of God. If I can, in the process, touch any lives in any manner, I can only say - God has blessed me, he is guiding me to fulfill my duty.

