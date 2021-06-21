Sonu Sood roped in as new face of Ayurvedic brand

Commenting on the association, Sood said: "I have been using 'jeevan sanjeevani kwath' in these tough times and we have decided that we will donate Rs 1 lakh Jeevan Sanjeevani bottles to the needy community across India."

Shrawan Daga, founder of the Rajasthan-based brand, said: "We are so motivated by his actions. In the process of communicating with Sood for providing any help from us, we were informed that he contracted the virus. To our wonder, he was already using Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda's immunity booster Jeevan Sanjeevani Kwath."