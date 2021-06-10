Sony India unveils new BRAVIA TV at Rs 139,990

Priced at Rs 139,990, the new TV is available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) With an aim to power users with the latest technologies, Sony India on Thursday unveiled a new cognitive intelligence TV series, with the launch of BRAVIA 55X90J.

With the help of Cognitive Processor XR, the TV series behaves like the human brain and understands how humans see and hear, delivering a realistic and immersive experience to the viewer, the company said in a statement.

The processor delivers an intelligence reflecting human cognitive characteristics, which detects the viewer's focal points and cross-analyses numerous image quality elements to produce a picture that is more natural and closer to human memory.

The company claims it to be a new processing method that goes beyond conventional artificial intelligence (AI).

The new X90J series is available in 189 cm (75-inch), 165 cm (65-inch) and 140 cm (55-inch) sizes. However, the company said that the 189 cm (75) and 165 cm (65) will be announced soon.

The series comes integrates Google TV that allows user to browse more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes from across streaming services.

The XR signal processing technology enables the TV series to reproduce multi-dimensional sound for a truly immersive experience.

The XR Surround creates surround sound from the sides and vertically so you can experience 3D audio without the need for in-ceiling or up-firing speakers.

The minimalist design of X90J maximises the screen and minimises the bezel, the company said.

