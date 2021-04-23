Sony is bringing 1080p support for PlayStation Now

Tokyo, April 23 (IANS) Sony will begin rolling out 1080p support for its PlayStation Now cloud streaming service starting this week.

"The rollout will occur over the next several weeks across Europe, US, Canada and Japan, where PlayStation Now is available," the company said in a tweet.

The platform's previous cap left you playing games at 720p, a limitation that meant PlayStation Now was a step behind competing services like Stadia, where you could stream games at 1080p and even 4K.