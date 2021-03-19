Sony is now part-owner of Evo esports tournament: Report

Evo will be operated by the new joint venture between Sony and RTS, the new venture from Endeavor that offers talent representation, event management services, and other services for sports, entertainment and other industries.

Sony and RTS, a new venture from Endeavor's esports business, have acquired the prestigious Evo esports tournament through "a joint venture esports partnership."

According to The Verge, the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed "due to contractual commitments."

"Fighting games have been a vital part of PlayStation's legacy and our community since the very beginning, and we've been thrilled to partner with Evo over the years," said Steven Roberts, VP of global competitive gaming at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The organizations also announced that Evo will be back this year as Evo Online, a virtual fighting game competition, the report said.

Players can compete in tournaments for Guilty Gear Strive, Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, and Tekken 7, it added.

According to the report, last year Evo was scheduled to take place online in the summer because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but it was cancelled after co-founder and president Joey Cuellar was accused of sexual misconduct.

