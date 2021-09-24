Sony launches new TV in India at Rs 1,299,990

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Sony India on Friday launched the new BRAVIA XR MASTER Series 85Z9J television that is powered by the Cognitive Processor XR for Indian consumers.

Priced at Rs 1,299,990, the new TV will be available across online and offline channels from Friday onwards.

"The new 8K LED TV offers a sheer brilliant picture with much more defined details and extraordinary clarity," the company said in a statement.