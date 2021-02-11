Sony PlayStation Network suffers global outage

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Sonys PlayStation Network has experienced a global outage that lasted for more than an hour before coming back to normal.

Thousands of users reported the problem as they were unable to play popular games like Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Rocket League.

"We are aware of the Playstation network error adventurers are currently experiencing, making them unable to log into Black Desert Console. We are looking into the matter and hope to have the issue resolved as quickly as possible," Black Desert Console said in a tweet late on Wednesday.