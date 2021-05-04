Sony to bring online chat app Discord to PlayStation

San Francisco, May 4 (IANS) Sony has announced a new partnership with Discord and will integrate the popular online chat app PlayStations own built-in social tools.

The gaming-focused communication service will integrate with the social experience on PlayStation beginning early next year.

"At PlayStation, we're constantly looking for new ways to enable players around the world to connect with one another, form new friendships and communities, and share fun experiences and lasting memories," Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), said in a statement late on Monday.