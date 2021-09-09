Sony unveils new soundbar in India at Rs 28,990

Priced at Rs 28,990, the new home theatre system comes with Dolby Digital Technology and wireless sub and rear speakers that produce immersive cinematic surround sound.

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Sony India on Thursday launched its 5.1 channel home cinema system -- HT-S40R -- a new sound system for recreating a real cinema for home environment.

"With the new HT-S40R 5.1ch soundbar, you can set up your home theatre system however you would like with minimum wires," the company said in a statement.

"With a wireless amplifier that powers the rear speakers, there are no wires between the front and rear to get in your way. The soundbar comes with a subwoofer and two discrete wireless rear speakers, which deliver cinema-quality sound without clutter and complexity and puts you at the heart of the action," it added.

The soundbar featuring three channel bar speaker, rear speakers and a subwoofer work together to give real 5.1ch surround sound system. It comes with 4 sound modes -- Cinema, Music, Standard and Auto Sound -- for users to choose the perfect setting that best suits the content being played.

Additionally, there are Night and Voice modes as well. Users can also use the subwoofer's volume control to fine-tune your viewing and listening experience.

The soundbar is available across all Sony Center, e-commerce portals, www.ShopatSC.com portal and major electronic stores across India.

