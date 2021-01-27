Sony Xperia Pro launched as brand's first 5G phone

Sony is targeting the device at professional users, who it hopes will use its HDMI input to turn the phone into an external camera monitor and its 5G connectivity to quickly upload or live-stream footage, reports The Verge.

San Francisco, Jan 27 (IANS) Sony has launched 'Xperia Pro' as its first smartphone with 5G support in the US for $2,499.99.

The phone's unique 360-degree antenna design offers better connectivity no matter how the phone is mounted or held.

Although the Xperia Pro is unlocked, it only supports LTE and sub-6GHz 5G on AT&T and T-Mobile.

The smartphone features a tall 6.5-inch 21:9 aspect ratio OLED display and sub-4K resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels.

The device is power-driven by the nice recent 865 processor and packs a good 4,000mAh battery.

The smartphone comes with a triple 12MP camera that offers phase-detect autofocus on all sensors with support for human and animal eye autofocus and 20 fps shooting with AF (autofocus) and AE (auto exposure).

Xperia Pro uses the same imaging technology as the Xperia 1 II. According to Sony, the phone was developed with help from the Alpha camera engineers.

