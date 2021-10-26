Soon prepare your artwork as NFT on Adobe Photoshop

Called ‘Content Credentials', NFT sellers will be able to link the Adobe ID with their crypto wallet, allowing compatible NFT marketplaces to show that the art's source is authentic, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Software major Adobe is set to soon launch Photoshop with an option to prepare your artwork as an non-fungible token (NFT) which the creators can link it to their crypto wallet and help tackle NFT art theft.

According to Adobe's chief product officer Scott Belsky, this functionality will be built into Photoshop with a "prepare as NFT" option.

The functionality will be launched as a preview by the end of this month.

Adobe said that NFT marketplaces like OpenSea, Rarible, KnownOrigin, and SuperRare will be able to integrate with ‘Content Credentials' to show Adobe's attribution information.

NFTs are digital assets that have existed for years, but the last few months have given a fresh lease of life to cryptocurrency and crypto-art.

NFTs allow people to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items in cryptocurrencies, and keep track of who owns them using the Blockchain. NFTs can technically contain anything digital, including drawings, artworks, tweets, animated GIFs, songs, or even video games.

--IANS

na/