Sopore encounter: 3 LeT terrorists including top commander eliminated by security forces in J-K

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralised including top Commander Mudasir Pandit, who was involved in the killing of three policemen and four others, in an encounter by security forces on Monday in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.



"Top LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit who was involved in the killing of three policemen, two councillors and two civilians recently and accused of several other terror crimes was killed in Sopore encounter," Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police Kashmir told ANI.

Two other terrorists were also killed by security forces along with Pandit.

On the afternoon of March 29, Sopore Police had received information about a terror crime incident near SDH Sopore where terrorists attacked municipal councillors. Senior police and CAPF officers immediately reached the terror crime spot.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon the Municipal Councillors near Lone Building opposite SDH Sopore resulting in injuries to two Municipal Councillors namely Reyaz Ahmad Pir and Shams-ud-din Pir and a police personnel namely Shafqat Nazir. However, among the injured Councillor Reyaz Ahmad and police personnel Shafqat Ahmad succumbed to their injuries," the police said in a statement. (ANI)

