Soporis and Kailash Kher come together for a moving Covid prayer song

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) SaMaPa (Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts), a premier cultural organisation of India, has come up with a Covid prayer song titled 'Dua' dedicated to all those who have lost their lives to Covid-19 and a salute to all Covid-warriors, frontline workers, medical fraternity and also all those who have put their lives at risk with tireless efforts to save others.

The song has been produced in public interest and as awareness move by SaMaPa.

Conceptualised by legendary Santoor virtuoso Pandit Bhajan Sopori and composed by music maestro Abhay Rustum Sopori, the song features eminent and popular singer KailashKher. The song also features Manjari, apart from the Sopori father and son duo.

Abhay Sopori said that the creation of this song was conceptualised by Pandit Bhajan Sopori after seeing the condition in India when so many people and families were devastated by the current 2nd wave of Covid. "The song is intended to create awareness in the society as well. We can not afford another wave destroying us and for that all of us need to realize that each one plays an important role and we have to strictly follow government guidelines like wearing masks properly, maintain physical distancing and keep hygiene as priority. Apart from this getting vaccinated is also important so that we win this unseen fight against Covid, and save ourselves and also others," said Sopori.

The visuals for the video have been provided by IANS (Indo-Asian News Service), along with contributions from News18 Urdu and photographer Ashish Sharma.

The team of 'Dua' include lyrics by Prem Nikaju, music programming by Smeet Sontakke, video editing by Nirmal Gylson, graphics by Vishnu B. Nair and audio mastering by Yesudas B.C. along with support of Sandeep Bamzai, Appu Bhattathiri, Malavika V.N., Rajesh Raina, Lakshmi Krishnakumar, Aditya Raj Kaul, Ananda Majumdar, Sohrab Sopori, Pt. Vijay Shanker Mishra, Soumil Sopori & Soham Sopori.

SaMaPa, under the aegis of Pandit Bhajan Sopori and Abhay Rustum Sopori, is acclaimed as the cultural bridge of Jammu & Kashmir with the rest of the country and to have created a new generation of music connoisseurs. SaMaPa has always stood in the times of need in raising funds for victims of catastrophes and medical challenges. SaMaPa also raised over Rs 80 lakh for the Kashmir earthquake victims.

