Soren asks Gujarat CM to take cognisance of delays in delivery of medical oxygen

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday asked his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to take cognisance of the delays in delivery of Liquid Medical Oxygen tanks, cylinders and vaporisers from manufacturers in Gujarat amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



In a letter to Rupani, Soren said that in this crisis hour, it will be good if we all could work together to ensure timely service delivery.

"In light of the current situation prevailing in our country, where we are all reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 wave, I feel it is imperative that we work together to overcome this situation. My state, Jharkhand, is a surplus manufacturer of oxygen, the most vital lifesaving element in covid treatment. Unfortunately, we are struggling with flow constraints in supply-chain due to the paucity of oxygen cylinders and the capacity of refiners available in Jharkhand. I have been informed that many of our orders of LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen) tanks, vaporisers and cylinders are pending with manufacturers in Gujarat," he wrote.

He further sought the Gujarat CM's assistance in getting the concerned manufacturers to expedite the delivery of the aforementioned orders as this will allow to make oxygen available to hospitals and subsequently the people who desperately need it.

"I request you to intervene on our behalf and help ensure the timely delivery of LMO tanks, vaporisers and cylinders to Jharkhand," he added.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies. (ANI)