Soren defers Cabinet expansion after Pathhalgari killings

Ranchi, Jan 24 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has deferred his Cabinet expansion following the killing of seven people in West Singhbhum district.

Soren met Governor Draupadi Murmu on Thursday evening and requested to defer the Cabinet expansion which was proposed on Friday. He had met the Governor on Thursday morning and he had requested for Cabinet expansion.

Soren visited Burugulikera after meeting the kin of the seven tribals who were killed by anti-social elements. He said that he was "deeply pained" by the incident which had taken place in the area and therefore he urged the Governor to defer the oath taking.

A meeting had been convened by Pathhalgari supporters at Burugulikela village. James Bhud, Deputy Pramukh of Gulikela Panchayat opposed the Patthalgari supporters. He was allegedly abducted along with six people. On Sunday when they did not return the family members lodged complaint to police on Monday. News spread in the area that they had been killed on Tuesday. The bodies were recovered on Wednesday. The Cabinet expansion has been on hold for nearly a month. Soren had taken oath on December 29 along with three ministers. Till now no minister has been allocated any portfolio. ns/kr