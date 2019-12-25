Soren meets Sonia; says will invite Modi for swearing-in

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren, who is lso the Chief Minister-designate of the Grand Alliance in Jharkhand, on Wednesday met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi and invited them for the swearing-in.

Soren said he would also invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home MInister Amit Shah.

"The Jharkhand Grand Alliance is going to form the government and we have also met the Governor and informed that we are going to take oath on December 29. So, today I met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and invited them to attend the oath taking ceremony."

He said that both the senior Congress leaders have given assurance that they would participate in the swearing-in. To a question, if he would invite Modi and Shah, Soren said, "During elections we campaigned against each other. But as he (Modi) is Prime Minister, I shall invite him and the Home Minister for the swearing-in." When asked if the Grand Alliance comprising the JMM, Congress and the Rashtriya Janata dal (RJD) will function smoothly for five years, he said, "The alliance will run the government for five years and there is no confusion in it. We will fulfill all promises that we made to the people." To a question as to who all have been invitred for the swearing-in, he said, "We have spoken to all and everyone has congratulated us. We will share the details soon and it will be a grand ceremony." The Grand Alliance came to power in Jharkhand as it won 47 out of 81 seats. The ruling BJP managed to win only 25. The voting in the mineral-rich state voted in five phases from November 30 to December 20. Counting of votes took place on December 23.