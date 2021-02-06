Soumen Mitra appointed as new Commissioner of Kolkata Police

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 6 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government has appointed Soumen Mitra, currently the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Training, as the new Commissioner of Kolkata Police, informed the Home and Hill Affairs Department on Saturday.



According to the official statement issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, the state government has also transferred incumbent Anuj Sharma as Additional Director General of the state CID.

Jawed Shamim will be the new Additional Director General (Law and order) of the West Bengal Police, taking over from Gyanwant Singh, the statement read.

Gyanwant Singh will be the new Additional DGP of Armed Police.

Ajay Kumar Nand will be the new commissioner of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate and Supratim Sarkar will take over as the Bidhanagar Police commissioner, according to the department. (ANI)

