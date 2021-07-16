South Africa riots: Govt ensuring safety of Indian community, says Consulate General

Cape Town [South Africa], July 16 (ANI): The Indian government is in touch with the South African Government to ensure the safety of the Indian community facing uncertainty in the country, the Consulate General of India in Durban said on Friday.



Riots erupted in South Africa last week after the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. Troops were sent to quell the unrest protest in a certain province.

The death toll from riots in the South African provinces KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has increased to 212, Sputnik reported.

"We are in touch with the South African Government and its concerned agencies to ensure the safety of lives and livelihoods of the Indian community facing uncertainty in South Africa," said the Consulate General of India in Durban.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also spoke to his South African counterpart, Dr Naledi Pandor, who has asserted that the early restoration of normalcy and peace was her government's overriding priority.

Indian Embassy in South Africa tweeted, "The High Commissioner of South Africa in New Delhi has also updated the Government of India on the situation in South Africa. High Commission of India in Pretoria, Consulate General of India in Durban and India in Johannesburg are in contact with community leaders and have offered support and assistance for distressed families." (ANI)

