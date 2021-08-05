South African national parks to go cash-fres

In a statement on Wednesday, SANParks said they will implement a cash-free payment system in a two-phased approach with several parks implementing from the 2021-22 financial year and the remaining in 2022-23, reports Xinhua news agency.

Johannesburg, Aug 5 (IANS) South African National Parks (SANParks) said that it will gradually go cash-free from September 1 this year.

"From September 1 cash will no longer be accepted as a method of payment in some of the parks. SANParks clients will be encouraged to make use of pre-booking payment systems and or speed point payment systems in parks," said SANParks Chief Financial Officer Dumisani Dlamini.

"All trade and tourism activities will be cash free and therefore cash will not be accepted," he added.

Dlamini said going cash-free is to minimize the risk associated with the handling of cash by staff as well as reduce the contact time at entry points particularly during peak times.

"This will cut down on queuing time and increase the time for visitors to enjoy the parks. This is a step towards environmental responsibility and promotes ease of use, visit a cash free park today and #LiveYourWild," he said.

Dlamini said the 12 national parks that will go cash free on September 1 are the Garden Route, consisting of Knysna, Wilderness and Tsitsikamma, Agulhas, Richtersveld and Namaqua in the Northern Cape; Table Mountain, Tankwa Karoo, West Coast in the Western Cape; Mountain Zebra, Camdeboo, Addo Elephant in the Eastern Cape; as well as Mapungubwe in Limpopo and the Golden Gate Highlands National Park in the Free State.

