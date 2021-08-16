South Asian Engagement announces imprinting of the Tricolour on Manhattan

New York [US], August 16 (ANI): In a historic announcement, the South Asian Engagement Foundation revealed that it is working with The Durst Organization, to light up the One World Trade Center spire and podium in the Indian flag tricolours on Independence Day of India, August 15 (local time).



This initiative commemorates the world's largest democracy - India entering its 75th year of Independence. As part of the celebrations, other Durst installations at One Bryant Park and One Five One, in mid-town will also be lit up in the tricolour.

"We are proud to partner with the South Asian Engagement Foundation as it celebrates India entering its 75th year of Independence," said Mark Domino of The Durst Organization who oversees Spireworks on August 15.

The South Asian Engagement Foundation is responsible for many initiatives and civic engagements for the Indian American community as it assimilates into the fabric of Americana.

"This is an historic moment commemorating India's Independence and most importantly the expression of love between the US and India," said Rahul Walia, Founding trustee of SAEF. "We hope to continue the tradition and enhance the experience for everyone with more imagery on the podium," he added.

The lighting would turn on at sunset, New York City time, on August 15 on the spire of the iconic One World Trade Center, One Bryant Park and One Five One in mid-town and remain lit until 2 am (local time). Additionally, the Indian flag tricolour would be visible on the podium of the World Trade Center.

"We are so happy to be working with the Durst Organization to help celebrate India and thank them for their help in making this a reality" said Aarti Walia, Director South Asian Engagement Foundation.

Greetings have poured from all across the world wishing India on its 75th Independence Day. (ANI)