South Central Railway extends 30 special trains till June

Secunderabad, March 15 (IANS) The South Central Railway (SCR) zone on Monday extended the periodicity of 30 special trains to various destinations across the country for the convenience of passengers till June.

The extension is in the months of April, May and June for trains with daily, weekly and bi-weekly frequency.

Destinations include Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, Yeshwantpur, Howrah, Tirupati, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Puducherry, Rameshwaram, Puri, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Gandhidham, Hatia and Ernakulam.

Likewise, the railway zone has also withdrawn the Samarlakota, Anakapalli, Eluru and Tuni halts in some of these special trains.

Meanwhile, the railway parcel management system is being transformed in phases with computerization to benefit ordinary citizens as well as businesses alike.

Computerized parcel management system has been extended from 84 locations to 143 more in phase- II and 523 more in phase-III.

With this service, parcel space advance booking by up to 120 days has been activated with new barcoding on each consignment for tracking the parcel.

"Status update of package through GPRS network transmission of data from handheld mobile devices through scanning of barcodes," said an official.

In 2020-21, railways parcel traffic reached up to 2,098 tonnes until January with the revenue expected to cross Rs 1,000 crore.

