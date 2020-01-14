South Central Zone Railway, SBI sign MoU for direct pickup of earnings from Railway stations

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): South Central Zone (SCR) of Indian Railways and State Bank of India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for direct pickup of earnings at all 585 Railway stations over South Central Railway (SCR) Zone, according to an official statement.

Under the MoU, the direct pick up of cash from all the railway stations on SCR will do away with the tedious and complex activity of movement of cash earnings through "Cash Safes" by trains.



This will also enable the hassle-free collection of traffic earnings by SBI and will also increase the pace of financial transactions and digitisation of the remittance of cash earnings of the Railways. (ANI)

