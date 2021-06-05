South Goa Police celebrates World Environment Day, encourages people to plant saplings

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of World Environment Day on Saturday, South Goa District police planted saplings at police stations, outposts and police quarters.



"South Goa district police made their contribution to the world environment by planting saplings of local varieties at every police station, police outpost and police quarters," an official statement said.

The police said that every person should renew their bond with nature, by planting saplings and taking environmentally sound decisions.

"Our generation must make peace with nature. We have to reverse climate change and each one must do his part. Even a small step such as refusing to use plastic bags can go a long way."

World Environment Day, which is celebrated annually on June 5 across the globe, is one of the biggest events organised by the United Nations (UN) to generate awareness about the significance of nature. The day is celebrated to tell people that nature should be respected for its values.

The theme of this year's World Environment Day is 'Reimagine. Recreate. Restore.', as 2021 marks the beginning of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. (ANI)

