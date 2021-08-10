  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. South India could get 40% more rain due to global warming: IPCC report

South India could get 40% more rain due to global warming: IPCC report

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Aug 10th, 2021, 14:00:21hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Rahul Kumar
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features