South Korea defence minister holds discussions with Rajnath Singh

The South Korean Defence Minister will also travel to Agra during his visit, as per the defence ministry.

India and South Korea had in December last year held consultations on issues related to bilateral cooperation and international issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation, COVID-19 response and coordination at multilateral forums.

The visit of the South Korean defence minister follows that of US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, who, during his visit, said that India is an increasingly important partner amid today's rapidly shifting international dynamics and added that the ties between Washington and New Delhi are a "stronghold of a free and open Indo-Pacific region". (ANI)