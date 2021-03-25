South Korea Defence Minister to arrive in India today on three-day visit

New Delhi [Delhi] March 25, (ANI): South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook will arrive in India on Thursday for a three-day visit. During the visit, he will be discussing India-South Korea defence cooperation with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.



The ministry of defence, in a media release on Thursday, said: "South Korea's Minister of National Defence to visit India from March 25-27. During the visit, he'll hold a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi to discuss India-South Korea defence cooperation along with other regional and international issues."

An Indo-Korean Friendship Park will also be jointly inaugurated by Wook and Singh in Delhi Cantt, the ministry added.

Wook will also travel to Agra during his visit, as per the defence ministry.

India and South Korea had in December last year held consultations on issues related to bilateral cooperation and international issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation, COVID-19 response and coordination multilateral forums.

The visit from the South Korean defence minister follows US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin was on a three-day visit where he said that India is an increasingly important partner amid today's rapidly shifting international dynamics adding that the ties between Washington and New Delhi are a "stronghold of a free and open Indo-Pacific region". (ANI)

