South Korea estimates range of North's missile at 366 miles: Reports

Seoul [South Korea], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The South Korean military has increased its estimate of the range of the missile tested by North Korea to 590 kilometers (366 miles) from the initial 430-450 kilometers, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a source.



South Korea and Japan reported detecting the launch of an unidentified projectile from North toward the Sea of Japan overnight Tuesday. The South Korean military identified the projectile as a short-range ballistic missile, possibly launched from a submarine.

The North Korean missile flew at the highest altitude of 60 kilometers, according to the source.

Japan, meanwhile, is still assessing the situation, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told journalists in Tokyo.

"The National Security Council held a meeting. Details, including the possibility that it could be a submarine-launched ballistic missile, are currently being analyzed," Kishida said.

The UN Security Council banned North Korea from using ballistic missile technology. If South Korea's claim that the recent projectile was a submarine-launched ballistic missile, this would mean a breach of the ban and the first such launch since October 2019. (ANI/Sputnik)

