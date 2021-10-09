South Korea grants asylum to Angolan family

Seoul, Oct 9 (IANS) The South Korean Ministry of Justice has granted refugee status to an Angolan family with a Congolese background, citing the likelihood of persecution should they return home, officials said on Saturday.

The Refugee Council approved the application from Nkuka Lulendo and his family, who were in the media spotlight in 2019 for being stuck at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, for nine months after they were denied a chance to file for refugee status, reports Yonhap News Agency.