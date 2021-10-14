South Korea, Japan arrange phone talks between leaders

Seoul [South Korea], October 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan and South Korea are preparing for a phone conversation between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing a senior official in the presidency.



The parties have not yet reached a final agreement on the timeframe of the talks, according to the news.

"Telephone conversation will be possible either today or tomorrow if the two nations agree," the official was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

Earlier this month, the South Korean leader congratulated Kishida on assuming the office of the prime minister of Japan.

Relations between the two countries remain tense amid several territorial disputes and other unresolved issues, including reparations for victims of forced labour during Japan's colonization of Korea in 1910-1945, as well as the disputed Dokdo Islands, known as Takeshima in Japan. (ANI/Sputnik)

