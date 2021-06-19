South Korea reports 482 more COVID-19 cases, 150,720 in total

Seoul [South Korea], June 19 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 482 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 150,720.



The daily caseload was down from 507 in the prior day, falling below 500 in four days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 471.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since November 8 last year due to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 193 were Seoul residents and 141 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-six cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 9,479.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,997. The total fatality rate stood at 1.32 per cent.

A total of 569 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 142,385. The total recovery rate was 94.47 per cent.

The country has tested over 10.32 million people, among whom 10,043,713 tested negative for the virus and 128,721 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on February 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 14,768,365 people with 4,012,571 fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

