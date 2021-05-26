South Korea reports 707 more COVID-19 cases, 137,682 in total

Seoul [South Korea], May 26 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 707 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 137,682.



The daily caseload was sharply up from 516 in the prior day, rising above 700 in 12 days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 603.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since November 8 last year due to cluster infections in the capital Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 260 were Seoul residents and 184 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-three cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,966 for this category.

Two more deaths were confirmed from the coronavirus epidemic, bringing the death toll to 1,940. The total fatality rate stood at 1.41 per cent.

An additional 589 patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, raising the combined number to 127,582. The total recovery rate was 92.66 per cent.

The Asian country has tested more than 9.62 million people, of whom 9,370,707 tested negative for COVID-19 and 121,069 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination drive was launched on February 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 3,942,775 people with 1,945,217 of them fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

