South peninsular India likely to see enhanced rainfall activity

There would be fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity, with isolated heavy falls, over east Rajasthan till September 2, over Assam and Meghalaya on September 1 and on September 3-4, and Mizoram and Tripura on September 3-4, the IMD said in a release on Tuesday.

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall activity over west and central India to gradually reduce from Wednesday onwards while enhancement of rainfall activity over south peninsular India is very likely from September 2.

Isolated very heavy falls are very likely over Gujarat on September 1-2, and isolated extremely heavy falls over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat and north central Maharashtra on August 31.

Widespread rainfall activity, with isolated heavy falls, is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands between September 1 and 4, while scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity, with isolated heavy falls, is very likely over Tamil Nadu and south interior Karnataka on September 2-3, and over coastal Andhra Pradesh from September 2 to 4.

Isolated to scattered rainfall activity, with isolated heavy falls, is very likely over west Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the IMD said.

