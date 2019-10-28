South-Western Army Commander Lt Gen Kler carries out para jump

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): South-Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Alok Kler carried out a para jump from an ALH Dhruv chopper in Bhatinda on October 25.

Kler, 58, has been undertaking several activities to promote adventure in the force, Army officials said.



Last month, the South-Western Army Commander cycled from Delhi covering a distance of over 270 kilometres to assume his new appointment in Jaipur.

"South-Western Army Commander Lt Gen Alok Kler along with other Army personnel rode a bicycle from Delhi to Jaipur to spread awareness regarding fitness," Army officials had said.

Kler is one of the fittest Lieutenant Generals in the force. (ANI)

