South Western Railway extends services of festival special trains

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): South Western Railway on Thursday extended services of its festival special trains.

As per an official release by Southern Railways, it is decided to extend the services of festival special trains.



Train No. 06316 Kochuveli-Mysuru Express Special was notified to run earlier from Kochuveli up to June 30, 2021, will be further extended for a period from July 1, 2021 to November 7, 2021.

Similarly, Train No 06315 Mysuru-Kochuveli Express special was notified to run earlier from Mysuru up to July 1, 2021 will be further extended for a period from July 2, 2021 to November 8, 2021.

Train No 06077 Coimbatore-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express Special was notified to run earlier from Coimbatore up to June 27, 2021 will be further extended for a period from June 4, 2021 to November 7, 2021.

Train No. 06078 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Coimbatore Express Special was notified to run earlier from Hazrat Nizamuddin up to June 30, 2021 will be further extended for a period from July 7, 2021 to November 10, 2021.

There is a restoration of Express Special Trains as well.

Train No 06201 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from Mysuru from June 18, 2021 to until further advice.

Train No 06202 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from June 19, 2021, to until further advice.

Train No 06529 KSR Bengaluru-Talguppa Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru from June 18, 2021, to until further advice.

Train No 06530 Talguppa-KSR Bengaluru Express Special will be restored with effect commencing journey from Talguppa from June 19, 2021 to until further advice.

As per the release, all passengers are requested to adhere strictly to COVID-19 norms of Central/State Government: wear mask, sanitize hands frequently and maintain social distancing. (ANI)

