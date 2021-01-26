Southern Naval Command celebrates Republic Day at Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 26 (ANI): A ceremonial parade was held at the naval base, Southern Naval Command (SNC) at Kerala's Kochi on Tuesday to commemorate the nation's 72nd Republic Day.



As per an official statement issued by the SNC, "The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) SNC and comprised 12 platoons."

Prior to arriving on the Parade, the Commander-in-Chief paid floral tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the War Memorial.

"The Parade was commanded by Commander Vinod Kumar. The Parade was accompanied by the SNC band playing stirring martial music," the statement read.

"The President's Colour awarded to the SNC was also paraded on the occasion, accompanied by a 50 men Guard of Honour. All naval ships in harbour at Kochi were also 'Dressed Overall', with various signal flags displayed from their masthead to both stem and stern (throughout from forward to aft) to mark the festive occasion," it added.

The FOC-in-C Chawla, while addressing the parade, congratulated the personnel and their families on Republic Day and said that it was a matter of pride for each Indian that we have grown as a country, which commands the respect of the world's nations.

The Vice-Admiral reminded that the Armed Forces play a significant role in protecting the character and sovereignty of the country.

"Being the Training Command, the SNC had a stellar role to play in shaping and sharpening the professional skills of a modern Indian Navy," he said.

The FOC-in-C also congratulated the SNC personnel who were conferred distinguished service and gallantry awards on the occasion.

"The award of distinguished service medals to four officers of the Southern Naval Command by the President of India was also announced by the Government on the occasion of Republic day, which included Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) to Captain P E Prasad, the Executive Officer of INS Venduruthy and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) to Surgeon Rear Admiral Arti Sarin, Command Medical Officer, SNC, Commodore Ramesh MS Menon, the Commodore Superintendent of Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi and Commodore Ashok Kumar Rai, the Commanding Officer, INS Agrani at Coimbatore," the statement read. (ANI)

