Southern peninsula to witness fresh spell of rainfall from Wednesday

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the intense rainfall activity over northwest India and Madhya Pradesh is likely to reduce from Tuesday, that over east India and northeast India will continue till October 20 and 21, respectively and that there would be a fresh spell of rainfall over southern peninsula, already battling massive floods, from Wednesday.

A low pressure area lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh and neighborhood while a Western Disturbance lies over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan, and it is interacting with easterlies at lower levels from Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to continue during next two days. "Under that influence, heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday," the IMD said.

Another low pressure area lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha. Also, due to strong easterly winds from Bay of Bengal, heavy spell of rainfall activity very likely to continue over east India till October 20 with fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places very likely over Odisha and Jharkhand on Tuesday, over West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar till October 20.

Isolated very heavy falls also very likely over Bihar on October 19 and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 20. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 19, the IMD said.

Due to strong southerly/south-easterly winds from Bay of Bengal over northeast India during October 19 till 21, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall very likely over northeast India till October 21, and isolated very heavy falls also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya on October 19 and 20.

A fresh spell of easterly wave is likely to affect south peninsular India from October 20 and cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Mahe, Karaikal, and Puducherry during October 20 to 22, over Rayalaseema, coastal and south interior Karnataka on October 21 and 22 and isolated very heavy falls also very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Mahe, Karaikal, and Puducherry on October 21 and 22.

