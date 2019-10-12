Southern Western Railway installs public refrigerator at Hubli Junction to avoid wastage of food

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): In a first of its kind, the Southern Western Railway has installed the public refrigerator at Hubli Junction in Karnataka to avoid the wastage of food.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), C Vijay said, "This is the first time this kind of measure has been taken by Indian Railways. Hubli Junction is the first station to install public fridge. In this fridge, anyone can keep the extra food, so that instead of being waste it can be used by needy or poor people."



The fridge is six-foot-tall with five racks in which cooked meal and fruits and vegetables will be kept. In this fridge, non-vegetarian food is not allowed to keep.

"It is a very good initiative, as the extra food can be kept in this fridge that it can be used by needy instead of people throwing it away," one of the passengers said.

The fridge is installed at the entrance of the Hubli Junction.

A few days back, with an aim to cut down the monotony of prolonged waiting periods on railway stations and to make it an enjoyable experience, particularly for children, a fun zone has been set up by the Railways at the Visakhapatnam railway station. (ANI)

The fridge is six-foot-tall with five racks in which cooked meal and fruits and vegetables will be kept. In this fridge, non-vegetarian food is not allowed to keep."It is a very good initiative, as the extra food can be kept in this fridge that it can be used by needy instead of people throwing it away," one of the passengers said.The fridge is installed at the entrance of the Hubli Junction.A few days back, with an aim to cut down the monotony of prolonged waiting periods on railway stations and to make it an enjoyable experience, particularly for children, a fun zone has been set up by the Railways at the Visakhapatnam railway station. (ANI)