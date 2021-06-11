Southwest monsoon advances further into north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, MP, Chhattisgarh

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Southwest monsoon advanced further into parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.



It has also advanced into most parts of the north Bay of Bengal and parts of West Bengal today.

"Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of North Arabian Sea and some more parts of south Gujarat region, south Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and most parts of North Bay of Bengal and more parts of West Bengal today," IMD tweeted.

A low-pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts, IMD said.

Under the influence of the low pressure, most of East India and adjoining central India are likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy fall from today.

IMD further said that it is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours and move west-northeastwards across Odisha.

Owing to the westerly winds, Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall since Tuesday and several areas of the city are still waterlogged. The local train facilities are also disrupted due to waterlogging on the tracks.

According to IMD, Mumbai's Colaba received 23.4 mm rainfall while Santacruz witnessed 107.4 mm rain during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

