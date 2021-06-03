Southwest monsoon sets in over Kerala: IMD (Ld)

Thiruvananthapuram, June 3 (IANS) The Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on Thursday said the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as against the normal date of June 1.

It was conveyed in the IMD release issued here at 1.30 p.m., which also said that more than 60 per cent of the 14 rainfall monitoring stations reported rainfall of 2.5 mm or more in the past two days consecutively and the spatial distribution of rainfall over Kerala remained to be fairly widespread during the past two days.